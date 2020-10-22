 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wedding, Runyan
0 comments

Wedding, Runyan

October 10, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Annie and Andy Runyan

Annie and Andy Runyan 

Annie Stahr and Andy Runyan were married on October 10, 2020 by Father John Sullivan at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Their parents are Jerry and Sue Stahr of York and Don and Becky Runyan of Falls City.

Lisa Brink was her sister’s Matron of Honor and Andrew Froeschl was the Best Man. A dinner reception was held at Prairie Creek Winery in Central City.

Annie graduated from York High and UNL and is employed by Bayer Crop Science, and Andy graduated from Falls City High and UNL and is employed by ServiTech.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding, Hall
Family

Wedding, Hall

ESTES PARK, COLO. – The Wedding Pavillion at Black Canyon Inn in Estes Park, Colo., was the site of the August 3, 2020, marriage of Molly Ruth…

Wedding, Donovan
Family

Wedding, Donovan

GENEVA -- On September 26, 2020, Bill Donovan and Kelli Saatmann were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony at Hidden Hills Country Club.…

Birth, Steingard
Family

Birth, Steingard

  • Updated

Tanner and Brie (Zerger) Steingard, of Aurora, are the parents of a son, Arlo John Steingard, born at 8:55 p.m. on October 12, 2020 at York Ge…

Birthday, Staehr
Family

Birthday, Staehr

  • Updated

YORK – The family of Cloe Anne Staehr would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of being blessed with 80 years of life. Her bi…

Birthday, Cool
Family

Birthday, Cool

  • Updated

SUPERIOR -- Twila Cool will be celebrating her 80th birthday on October 16. Her family, which includes Stan and Carla Green and family, Jerry …

Wedding, Kelch
Family

Wedding, Kelch

MINDEN – Hannah Christensen and Jerry Kelch were married on August 8, 2020 by Rev. Vicki Klemm with their families present at the Minden Opera…

Birthday, Liermann
Family

Birthday, Liermann

WACO – Virgil Liermann will be celebrating his 90th birthday on October 28, 2020. To help him celebrate this special day his family is request…

Anniversary, Ostrander
Family

Anniversary, Ostrander

  • Updated

YORK – Harold and Eva (Piper) Ostrander, of York, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on October 30, 2020. Their children Marty (Kat…

Birthday, Geiger
Family

Birthday, Geiger

EXETER -- The family of Marion Geiger is requesting a card shower to help celebrate Marion’s 90th Birthday on October 29. Cards can be sent to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News