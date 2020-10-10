Wedding, Kelch

MINDEN – Hannah Christensen and Jerry Kelch were married on August 8, 2020 by Rev. Vicki Klemm with their families present at the Minden Opera House in Minden.

Hannah is the daughter of Kevin and Nancy Christensen of Minden. Jerry is the son of Michael and Holly Kelch of Exeter.

Hannah is a 2012 graduate of Minden High School and Jerry is a 2013 graduate of Exeter-Milligan High School.

They live in Geneva and both work at Kelch Plumbing, Heating & Refrigeration, Inc. in Exeter.