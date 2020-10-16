 Skip to main content
Wedding, Hall
Wedding, Hall

August 3, 2020

Molly and Justin Hall

Molly and Justin Hall

ESTES PARK, COLO. – The Wedding Pavillion at Black Canyon Inn in Estes Park, Colo., was the site of the August 3, 2020, marriage of Molly Ruth McConnell and Justin Evan Hall.

Molly is the daughter of William and Linda McConnell of Grand Island. Justin is the son of Randy and Stacey Hall of York. Grandparents of the bride were the late William and Marguerite McConnell of Loveland, Colo. and the late Wayne and Ruth Kinsey of Franklin. Grandparents of the groom are Larry and Bonnie Cudaback of Exeter and the late Ray and Bernice Hall of Exeter.

Officiating the ceremony was Rev. Dawn Welch, aunt of the groom. Serving as maid of honor was the brides’ sister, Rachel McConnell from Lincoln. Best man was Jason Hoff of Lincoln.

Molly graduated from Grand Island Senior High and Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in elementary education. She obtained a master’s degree in PK-12 reading from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Justin graduated from York Senior High and Iowa Western with degrees in applied science and aviation maintenance.

The couple lives in York where Molly teaches second grade at York Elementary School. Justin works at the York Municipal Airport and also farms in the York area.

A reception was held at the York County Fairgrounds on September 12.

