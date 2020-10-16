Wedding, Donovan

GENEVA -- On September 26, 2020, Bill Donovan and Kelli Saatmann were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony at Hidden Hills Country Club. The couple is residing in York.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GENEVA -- On September 26, 2020, Bill Donovan and Kelli Saatmann were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony at Hidden Hills Country Club. The couple is residing in York.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.