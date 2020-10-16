 Skip to main content
Wedding, Donovan
Wedding, Donovan

September 26, 2020

Bill and Kelli Saatmann

Bill and Kelli Saatmann

GENEVA -- On September 26, 2020, Bill Donovan and Kelli Saatmann were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony at Hidden Hills Country Club. The couple is residing in York. 

