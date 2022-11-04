Wedding - Hoebelheinrich

NORFOLK – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk was the site of the September 24, 2022 marriage of Andrea Haase and Creighton Hoebelheinrich.

Andrea is the daughter of Jon and Tami Haase of Plainview. She is a 2019 graduate of Plainview High School and is currently taking classes at Northeast Community College.

Creighton is the son of Chad and Jen Hoebelheinrich and is a 2019 graduate of York High School.

Officiating the ceremony was Rev. Randy Rasmussen. The bride was given away by her father, Jon Haase.

The Matron of Honor was Hailey Tietmeyer of York. Bridesmaids were Reagen Miller of Pierce, Elly Krause of Osmond, Andrea Uehling of Winside, Cailen Moeller of Creighton and Hannah Haase of Norfolk.

The Best Man was Dawson Tietmeyer of York. Groomsmen were Mavrick Singer of Pierce, Jaden Brahmsteadt of Omaha, Jose Martinez of Norfolk, Kaden Lyons of York and Alex Haase of Norfolk.

Nevaeh Hoebelheinrich of Geneva was the Flower Girl and L.J. Murphey of Geneva served as Ring Bearer.

Groomsmen were Claton Peters of York, Jessie Foster of Norfolk, Colton Beed of Clearwater and Brock Carlson of Winside.

A reception was held at the Norfolk Country Club.

The newlyweds will be going on a cruise to Cozumel for their honeymoon in December. The couple is currently residing in York.