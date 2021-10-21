Wedding -- Wyatt and Alexa Suddarth

YORK – Alexa Christine Rosenau and Wyatt Dean Suddarth exchanged wedding vows on June 19, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. The bride was given in marriage by her father Perry Rosenau.

Parents of the couple are Perry and Jane Rosenau of York and Zach and Lori Suddarth of York. Grandparents of the bride are Carroll and Jenna Crist of Lincoln, Harold Rosenau of York and the late Virgina Rosenau. Grandparents of the groom are Janice Pickrel of Benedict and the late Harvey Pickrel and Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York and the late Hugh Suddarth.

Attending as her sister’s maid of honor was Aleah Rosenau of Philadelphia, Pa. and the matron of honor was Brooke Wentz of Lincoln. Bridesmaids were MacKenzie Armstrong of Adams, Dasirae Sieh of Memphis, Tenn. and Megan Fleury of Omaha.

Best man was Jarrett Suddarth of Lincoln. Serving as groomsmen were Grand Suddarth of Omaha, Pete Uhing of Omaha, James Franks of Omaha and Ben Degagne of Omaha.

Guests were seated by ushers Tyler Winnike of Omaha, John Frankl of Omaha and Zach Klebba of Omaha.

Ring bearer was Isaac Franks of Omaha and the flower girl was Charley Armstrong of Adams.

Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Ronda Gerken and vocalist Pam Fleury.