Wedding -- Wyatt and Alexa Suddarth
YORK – Alexa Christine Rosenau and Wyatt Dean Suddarth exchanged wedding vows on June 19, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. The bride was given in marriage by her father Perry Rosenau.

Parents of the couple are Perry and Jane Rosenau of York and Zach and Lori Suddarth of York. Grandparents of the bride are Carroll and Jenna Crist of Lincoln, Harold Rosenau of York and the late Virgina Rosenau. Grandparents of the groom are Janice Pickrel of Benedict and the late Harvey Pickrel and Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York and the late Hugh Suddarth.

Attending as her sister’s maid of honor was Aleah Rosenau of Philadelphia, Pa. and the matron of honor was Brooke Wentz of Lincoln. Bridesmaids were MacKenzie Armstrong of Adams, Dasirae Sieh of Memphis, Tenn. and Megan Fleury of Omaha.

Best man was Jarrett Suddarth of Lincoln. Serving as groomsmen were Grand Suddarth of Omaha, Pete Uhing of Omaha, James Franks of Omaha and Ben Degagne of Omaha.

Guests were seated by ushers Tyler Winnike of Omaha, John Frankl of Omaha and Zach Klebba of Omaha.

Ring bearer was Isaac Franks of Omaha and the flower girl was Charley Armstrong of Adams.

Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Ronda Gerken and vocalist Pam Fleury.

A reception was held at the York Country Club in York with Seth Korte of Esskay Entertainment providing the music.

The couple is currently at home in Iowa City, Iowa.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of York High School and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Bachelors of Science in Exercise Science in 2020. She is currently completing a Pediatric Dental Residency at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, finishing in the sumer of 2022.

The groom is a 2010 graduate of York High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Omaha in 2014 with a Bachelors of Science in Architectural Engineering and earned his Masters of Architectural Engineering from the University of Nebraska – Omaha in 2015. He is currently employed as a Mechanical Engineer and Energy Analyst at HDR, Inc. in Omaha (remotely).

