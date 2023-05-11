YORK – Please join us for an open house to celebrate Jalane Underwood’s 80th birthday on Sunday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Jalane is the proud parent of four children, grandparent of six and great-grandparent of six. We hope to see you to help celebrate Jalane’s 80th birthday! Cards may be sent to: 805 Blackburn Ave., York, NE, 68467.
BIRTHDAY | UNDERWOOD
Underwood
