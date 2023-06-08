Related to this story

Peters

Scott and Katie (Thompson) Peters, of Aurora, are the parents of a daughter, Erica Marie Peters, born at 1:02 a.m. on May 19, 2023 at York Gen…

Ludke

Jordan and Grace (Woodburn) Ludke, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Eleanor Louise Ludke, born at 11:49 a.m. on May 11, 2023 at York Ge…

Woodruff

Blake and Amanda (Folts) Woodruff, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Reese Paul Woodruff, born at 6:23 p.m. on May 17, 2023 at York Gen…

Maronde

Jeffrey and Kirsten (Applegate) Maronde, of Stanberry, Mo., are the parents of a son, Lincoln Scott Maronde, born at 11:11 p.m. on April 19, 2…

Ford

Trezdon Ford and Elaura Crane, both of York, are the parents of a son, Tazren Evander Ford, born at 9:33 a.m. on May 9, 2023 at York General H…