STROMSBURG — LaVerne Stevens will be celebrating her 99th birthday with her family, on August 12, 2023. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at: 901 Court St. — Apt. #3, Stromsburg, NE, 68666.
BIRTHDAY
Stevens
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joshua and Courtney Fisher, of York, are the parents of a son, Samuel Jakob Fisher, born at 10:41 p.m. on July 19, 2023 at Henderson Health Ca…
Rob and Melanie (Veik) Pedersen, of Waco, are the parents of a son, Trey Henry Pedersen, born at 10:47 on July 9, 2023 at York General Hospita…