Stork

Craig and Tifany Stork, of Bennington, are the parents of a son, Charles (Charlie) John Stork, born at 5:55 a.m. on May 7, 2023 at Methodist W…

Ford

Trezdon Ford and Elaura Crane, both of York, are the parents of a son, Tazren Evander Ford, born at 9:33 a.m. on May 9, 2023 at York General H…

Huebert

Dean and Abigail (Johnson) Huebert, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Grace Elizabeth Hubert, born at 4:57 a.m. on May 31, 2023 at …

Peters

Scott and Katie (Thompson) Peters, of Aurora, are the parents of a daughter, Erica Marie Peters, born at 1:02 a.m. on May 19, 2023 at York Gen…

Johnson

Andrew and Laura (Tesnohlidek) Johnson, of York, are the parents of a son, Theodore Edwards Johnson, born at 11:23 a.m. on May 31, 2023 at Yor…