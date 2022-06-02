 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richert family reunion to be held this month

YORK – The descendants of Charles and Wilhelmine Richert will host the 2022 family reunion at noon on Sunday, June 26 at the fellowship hall of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 806 North Beaver Avenue in York. This is a change from the month of August to the month of June. Those who attend are asked to bring a potluck dinner and table service. Drinks will be furnished and root beer floats will be served after the meal. Everyone is invited to share photos, mementos, memories and family updates. Those with questions can call 402-728-5305 or 402-745-0298.

