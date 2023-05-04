YORK -- The family of Jean Rich would like to invite family and friends to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on May 13 with a card shower. Greetings and well wishes can be sent to: Jean Rich 1711 Road H, York, NE 68467.
BIRTHDAY | RICH
Rich
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK — The family of Donna Rhoades would like to honor her with a card shower, celebrating her 80th birthday on April 29. Birthday wishes may …
AURORA — The family of Bernice Zierott is hosting an Open House in her honor on Sunday May 7 from 1- 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Parish Hall, Nort…
Heath and Melanie (Baker) Leitz, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Annie Olyvia Leitz, born on March 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. at York…
YORK – Please join us for an open house to celebrate Dick Luethje’s 80th birthday on Saturday, April 22 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the York Country…
Nic and Hailey (Troester) Pettygrove, of York, are the parents of a son, Emmett Lee Pettygrove, born at 1:40 p.m. on March 29, 2023 at York Ge…