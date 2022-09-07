Charles (Chuck) Rice will be celebrating 90 years young Monday, September 12, 2022. The family is requesting a card shower in Charles honor. Cards should be mailed to: 212 Meadow View Dr., York, Ne 68467.
Rice - 90th Birthday
