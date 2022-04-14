Reunion -- Henry D. Stuhr family

WACO -- The Henry D. Stuhr family reunion will be held on Sunday, June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1011 Road U in Waco. A potluck meal will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Dana and Whitney (Bowman) Lauber, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Vivian Lynn Lauber, born at 7:13 a.m. on March 31, 2022 at York Ge…
Caleb and Lydia Brooke, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Carver Lee Brooke, born at 8:21 a.m. on March 4, 2022 in Osceola. He weighed …
Colton and Cory Cooper, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Cash James Cooper, born at 8:37 p.m. on December 11, 2021 in Lincoln. He weighe…
YORK – Joseph and Melanie Danhauer wish to honor their parents, Dan and Cathy Danhauer on their 50th anniversary, April 16, 2022.
Andrew and Leah (Benson) Pohlmeier, of York, are the parents of a son, Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier, born at 1:20 p.m. on March 23, 2022 at York G…
SAINT GEORGE, KAN. -- Dennis and Beverly Nelson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8. To help celebrate their special…
Erick and Dorothy Ackland, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Abigail Grace Ackland, born at 11:54 on March 9, 2022 at York General Hospi…
Ryan and Faith (Maschmann) Schneider, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Meredith Jane Schneider, born at 8:36 a.m. on March 10, 2022 at …
