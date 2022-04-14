 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reunion -- Henry D. Stuhr family

  • 0

WACO -- The Henry D. Stuhr family reunion will be held on Sunday, June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1011 Road U in Waco. A potluck meal will begin at 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth -- Vivian Lynn Lauber

Birth -- Vivian Lynn Lauber

Dana and Whitney (Bowman) Lauber, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Vivian Lynn Lauber, born at 7:13 a.m. on March 31, 2022 at York Ge…

Birth -- Carver Lee Brooke

Birth -- Carver Lee Brooke

Caleb and Lydia Brooke, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Carver Lee Brooke, born at 8:21 a.m. on March 4, 2022 in Osceola. He weighed …

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Birth -- Cash James Cooper

Colton and Cory Cooper, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Cash James Cooper, born at 8:37 p.m. on December 11, 2021 in Lincoln. He weighe…

Birth -- Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier

Birth -- Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier

Andrew and Leah (Benson) Pohlmeier, of York, are the parents of a son, Samuel Merritt Pohlmeier, born at 1:20 p.m. on March 23, 2022 at York G…

Birth -- Abigail Grace Ackland

Birth -- Abigail Grace Ackland

Erick and Dorothy Ackland, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Abigail Grace Ackland, born at 11:54 on March 9, 2022 at York General Hospi…

Birth -- Meredith Jane Schneider

Birth -- Meredith Jane Schneider

Ryan and Faith (Maschmann) Schneider, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Meredith Jane Schneider, born at 8:36 a.m. on March 10, 2022 at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News