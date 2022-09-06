Ratzlaff - 50 years

HENDERSON – Ralph and Glenell Ratzlaff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 9.
Cards and well wishes will reach them at: PO Box 292, Henderson, NE, 68371.
Hector Valasquez Chavez and Mayra Herrera Figueroa, of York, are the parents of a son, Ivan Elias Valasquez Herrera, born at 9:43 a.m. on Augu…
Levi Coffey and Jessica Bowerman, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, September Rayne Coffey, born at 1:22 p.m. on August 3, 20…
YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him wit…
Tyler and Olivia Walker, of Hampton, are the parents of a daughter, Layla Sue Walker, born at 7:19 a.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General Hosp…
STROMSBURG – Thirty-nine descendants of Albert and Helena Heine attended the annual reunion held this year at Buckley Park in Stromsburg on Ju…
Paul and Kendra (Mostrom) Johnson, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Whitaker James Johnson, born at 7:51 a.m. on August 1, 2022 a…
YORK — GriefShare is a helpful, encouraging group for people grieving after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. The group w…
