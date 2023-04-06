Nic and Hailey (Troester) Pettygrove, of York, are the parents of a son, Emmett Lee Pettygrove, born at 1:40 p.m. on March 29, 2023 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds 0.6 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.

Grandparents are Joel and Maggie Troester of York and Rex and Cindy Pettygrove of McCool Jct. Great-grandparents are Dan and Tanita Troester of York, Cindy Weber of York, Greg and Susan Weber of Bradshaw, Sue and Speed Klein of Pleasanton, Steve and Linda Pettygrove of York and Dennis Trouten of Harmony, Minn. Great-great-grandparents are Norma Troester of Seward and Lester Williamsen of Aurora.