YORK — The family of Charles (Chuck) Miller is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday. He was born in Hamburg Iowa, graduated from Hastings High School, married his wife (Judy) in 1962 and retired in 2010 in York. Additionally Chuck and Judy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2022. Cards can be sent to both Chuck and Judy at 2 Car Mel Drive, York, NE, 68467.