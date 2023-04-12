YORK – Please join us for an open house to celebrate Dick Luethje’s 80th birthday on Saturday, April 22 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the York Country Club. Dick was born on April 25, 1943 to Dale and Rosemary Luethje of Bradshaw. He married his sweetheart, Althea Graff, and they are the proud parents of three, grandparents of six and great-grandparents of one. Through the years Dick has come to call so many people friends. In fact he can’t go anywhere without running into someone he knows and has to chat. We hope to see you to help celebrate Dick’s 80th birthday!
BIRTHDAY | LUETHJE
Luethje
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nic and Hailey (Troester) Pettygrove, of York, are the parents of a son, Emmett Lee Pettygrove, born at 1:40 p.m. on March 29, 2023 at York Ge…
Jaret Clift and Ammy Hoarty, both of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Lila Jane Clift, born at 6:54 p.m. on March 26, 2023 at York Gene…
You’ve come a long way baby!
GRAND ISLAND – Glenn Palensky will turn 80 on March 27, 2023. Please help us celebrate him with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to him at…
LINCOLN – The family members of Lois Nicholson would like to announce an open house for Lois’s 97th birthday on April 15, 2023. Friends are we…