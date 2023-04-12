Related to this story

Pettygrove

Nic and Hailey (Troester) Pettygrove, of York, are the parents of a son, Emmett Lee Pettygrove, born at 1:40 p.m. on March 29, 2023 at York Ge…

Clift

Jaret Clift and Ammy Hoarty, both of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Lila Jane Clift, born at 6:54 p.m. on March 26, 2023 at York Gene…

Birthday - Palensky

GRAND ISLAND – Glenn Palensky will turn 80 on March 27, 2023. Please help us celebrate him with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to him at…

Nicholson

LINCOLN – The family members of Lois Nicholson would like to announce an open house for Lois’s 97th birthday on April 15, 2023. Friends are we…