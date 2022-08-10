 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heine Family reunion

STROMSBURG – Thirty-nine descendants of Albert and Helena Heine attended the annual reunion held this year at Buckley Park in Stromsburg on July 30, 2022. 

The host family this year was the family of the late Erwin and Helen Pohl which included Deanna Sipp, Susan Tomlinson and John and Janelle Medinger.

Attending were Ralph and Sue Heine from Ceresco; Susan Tomlinson and Ken Cole from Seymour, Mo.; Deanna Sipp, Ashten and Chris Schuler and Ian, Mia and Charlie, Darin and Charlotte Heine, Alissa Baker and Andreu Schejbal from Lincoln; Tom and Peg Menze, Tyler and Jessica Jackman, Merrick and Melina, Greg and Merna Driewer, Dean and Kathy Jo Heine, John and Janelle Medinger all from York; Greg and Tricia Heine and Dylan and Garrett, Ken and Kathy Heine, Karl and Nancy Heine, Kerry, Luke and Caroline Hoffschneider from Waco; Larry and Cynthia Heine from McCool Junction.

