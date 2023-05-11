WACO – The family of Rex and Nancy Heiden would like to invite family and friends to help celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 18 with a card shower. Greetings and well wishes can be sent to: 402 Strickler Street, Waco, NE, 68460.
