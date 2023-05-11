Related to this story

Most Popular

Rich

Rich

YORK — The family of Jean Rich would like to invite family and friends to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on May 13 with a card shower. G…

Hallmark

Hallmark

Thomas Hallmark and Crystal (Nun) Hankel, both of York, are the parents of a son, Abel Apophis Hallmark, born at 7:18 a.m. on April 26, 2023 a…

Rosas

Rosas

Hayden Rosas and Jasynda Morin, both of Aurora, are the parents of a daughter, Willow Grace Rosas, born at 5 a.m. on April 30, 2023 at York Ge…

Zierott

Zierott

AURORA — The family of Bernice Zierott is hosting an Open House in her honor on Sunday May 7 from 1- 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Parish Hall, Nort…