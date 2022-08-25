GriefShare group to begin

YORK -- GriefShare is a helpful, encouraging group for people grieving after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. The group will meet on Monday nights for 14 weeks beginning on Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at New Heights Assembly at 1522 N Grant Ave, York.

There is a cost of $20 for the required participant workbook which follows along with the group materials covered through the video series. Group size is limited to 12.

Reservations may be made with marla.holthusen@gmail.com -- call or text 308-224-4468 or 402-710-8673 or call the church 402-362-6357 by Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The material features a video each week followed by group discussion. The workbook allows for journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

Topics to be discussed include “Is This Normal,” “Challenges of Grief,” “Why,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Guilt and Anger,” “Complicating Factors,” “Stuck,” “What Do I Live for Now” and so much more.

Each session is self-contained so individuals are welcome to attend any or all sessions.

A special session for “Surviving the Holidays” is scheduled on Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at New Heights Assembly. There is a cost of $5 for the corresponding participant book.

The group material features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include “Why the Holidays Are Tough,” “What to Expect,” “How to Prepare,” “How to Manage Relationships and Holiday Socials” and “Using the Holidays to Help You Heal.”

To find out about participating in this particular session contact the group facilitators, Marla Holthusen at marla.holthusen@gmail.com, call or text 308-224-4468 or Russ Foster at 402-710-8673, or call the church at 402-362-6357.