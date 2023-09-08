Zachary and Andrea (Johnson) Glaze, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hayden Von Glaze, born at 2:46 a.m. on September 1, 2023 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Big sister Addison Glaze, age 8, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Leah and Quentin Kolar of Elba, Stacy and Lee Glaze of Hastings and Michael Johnson of Ord. Great-grandparents are Gloria and Paul Gonzalas of Greeley, Mike and Brenda Wortman, Rowena Wadja of Elba and Burt Johnson of Ord. Great-great-grandparents are Betty Evelyn Wortman of McCook and Vivian Walda.