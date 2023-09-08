Zachary and Andrea (Johnson) Glaze, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hayden Von Glaze, born at 2:46 a.m. on September 1, 2023 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Leah and Quentin Kolar of Elba, Stacy and Lee Glaze of Hastings and Michael Johnson of Ord. Great-grandparents are Gloria and Paul Gonzalas of Greeley, Mike and Brenda Wortman, Rowena Wadja of Elba and Burt Johnson of Ord. Great-great-grandparents are Betty Evelyn Wortman of McCook and Vivian Walda.