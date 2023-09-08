Related to this story

Snodgrass

Zachary Snodgrass and Brianna Beatham are the parents of a daughter, Zariah Sue Snodgrass, born on June 25, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East …

Hesterman

Micah and Jenna (Krueger) Hesterman, of York, are the parents of a son, Caleb Marvin Hesterman, born at 9:14 a.m. on August 22, 2023 at York G…

Nienhueser

Josh and Erin (Blum) Nienhueser, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Josie Rae Nienhueser, born at 3:47 p.m. on July 31, 2023 at Hend…

Hafer

Derek and Nicole Hafer, of Fairmont, are the parents of a daughter, Brexley Ann Hafer, born at 3:07 a.m. on June 3, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospi…