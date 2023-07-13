FRIEND – Linda and Gary Gill will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary with an Open House on July 22 at the San Carlo Room in Friend, NE, between 2:00p.m. to 4:30p.m. They were married July 20, 1963 at the Friend Methodist Church.
