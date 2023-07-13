Related to this story

Sikes

Brady and Hannah (Sheldon) Sikes, of York, are the parents of a son, Carter Scott Sikes, born at 4:06 a.m. on June 30, 2023 at York General Ho…

Pankoke

Mitch and Kelsey (Chapek) Pankoke, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Millie Jo Pankoke, born at 9:19 a.m. on June 29, 2023 at…

Weaver

Jordan Weaver and Amy Dishman, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Alaya Dawn Weaver, born at 12:45 a.m. on June 20, 2023 at York Genera…

Peterson

YORK – Willard and Judy (Henry) Peterson, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. The couple was married on July 7…

Kopcho

Keith and Carlie (Pickrel) Kopcho, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Chloe Clark Kopcho, born at 10:50 p.m. on June 2, 2023 at Bryan Med…