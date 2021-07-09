 Skip to main content
Family Reunion -- Staehr-Stahr-Wellman-Wellmann
Family Reunion -- Staehr-Stahr-Wellman-Wellmann

UTICA – There was no reunion last year because of COVID, but the annual event is being resumed for the Stahr-Staehr-Wellman-Wellmann families. Come one, come all to St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Utica on Sunda, Aug. 1, 2021 at noon. Bring some potluck food to share, drinks will be furnished. Be ready to share some family stories. Mark your calendars!

