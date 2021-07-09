Family Reunion -- Heiden

YORK – The biennial reunion of the descendants of C. John Heiden will be held Sunday, Aug. 8 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 806 N. Beaver Ave. in York.

A potluck dinner will begin at noon. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Drinks will be provided. Everyone is asked to enter on the east side of the church.

This will mark the 153rd anniversary of the original homestead in 1868. Everyone is invited to bring photos, mementos, memories and family updates to share with the group. Remind your family members of this date and time. Those with questions can call 402.728.5305.