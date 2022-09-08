 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastman - September 2, 2022

  • 0
Kinsley Layne Eastman

Kinsley Layne Eastman

Derek and Katie (Goesch) Eastman, of Gresham, are the parents of a daughter, Kinsley Layne Eastman, born at 11:12 p.m. on September 2, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 8 pounds 1.6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Big brother Kason James, age 4, welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Kristy and Virgil Fisher of Seward, Pat Goesch of Gresham, Peggy Kosinski and Doug Vanderloop of Grand Island and Brad Eastman of Seward. Great-grandparents are Denny and Donna Bergman of Denton, Arvin and Mary Faig of Gresham and Ed and Jan Goesch of Vermillion, S.D.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ratzlaff - 50 years

Ratzlaff - 50 years

HENDERSON – Ralph and Glenell Ratzlaff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 9.

Birth -- September Rayne Coffey

Birth -- September Rayne Coffey

Levi Coffey and Jessica Bowerman, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a daughter, September Rayne Coffey, born at 1:22 p.m. on August 3, 20…

Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years

Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years

YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him wit…

Birth -- Whitaker James Johnson

Birth -- Whitaker James Johnson

Paul and Kendra (Mostrom) Johnson, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Whitaker James Johnson, born at 7:51 a.m. on August 1, 2022 a…

Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Birth -- Knox Thomas Mosel

Blake and Nicolle (Francis) Mosel, of York, are the parents of a son, Knox Thomas Mosel, born at 2:13 p.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General H…

Birth -- Layla Sue Walker

Birth -- Layla Sue Walker

Tyler and Olivia Walker, of Hampton, are the parents of a daughter, Layla Sue Walker, born at 7:19 a.m. on August 5, 2022 at York General Hosp…

GriefShare group to begin

YORK — GriefShare is a helpful, encouraging group for people grieving after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. The group w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News