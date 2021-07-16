Club Notes
York County Development Corporation
YORK -- The York County Development Corporation is inviting all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups and non-profit organizations to the second annual Adult Involvement Fair. This year, the event will take place during the Balloon Days weekend, on Saturday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. Interested groups should contact Derek before June 10 at ddauel@yorkdevcom.com or 402-362-3333, if they want to participate.
Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery Board
BRADSHAW -- The Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next CBO meeting will be Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Gresham Rural Fire Board
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday, July 21, at 2 p.m., at the fire station.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m., at the community center.
York Garden Club
YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, June 28, 2021 at Chances R. After a short meeting the members drove to Naber’s Produce Farm for a tour. The next meeting will be on July 26, 2021 and the members will car pool to Aquaponic Horticulture in Denton. Lunch will follow after the tour.
Utica Area Lions Club
UTICA -- The Utica Area Lions are now selling peaches and pears. Call Jim and Sandi Swanson at 402-534-4791 or Don and Ardee Rut at 402-534-2281 before July 23 to place an order. Delivery is expected in late August or early September.
York Lions Club
YORK -- The York Lions Club is now taking orders for delicious Colorado peaches and pears. Get a fresh 20 lbs. lug of peaches for just $43 each or a 20 lbs. lug of pears for $30. To order call 402.745.2005 and leave a message. A member will return your call and confirm your order. We will call you in late August or early September for pick-up times when the fruit arrives. Tell your friends and neighbors about this wonderful opportunity to purchase some great tasting fruit, in addition to supporting your community.
The York Lions Club is a service based club that helps throughout the York area.
York American Legion Auxillary
YORK -- The York American Legion Auxillary will meet on Monday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Post Home.
Exeter-Milligan Boosters
EXETER -- An Exeter-Milligan Boosters meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting at 7 p.m. at the Exeter Community Classroom.