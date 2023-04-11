Related to this story

Pettygrove

Nic and Hailey (Troester) Pettygrove, of York, are the parents of a son, Emmett Lee Pettygrove, born at 1:40 p.m. on March 29, 2023 at York Ge…

Birthday - Palensky

GRAND ISLAND – Glenn Palensky will turn 80 on March 27, 2023. Please help us celebrate him with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to him at…

Birth - Wiedenfeld

Nathen Wiedenfeld and Danielle (Andelt) Wright, of York, are the parents of a son, Braxton James Wiedenfeld, born at 5:36 p.m. on March 6, 202…

Nicholson

LINCOLN – The family members of Lois Nicholson would like to announce an open house for Lois’s 97th birthday on April 15, 2023. Friends are we…