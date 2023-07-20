Related to this story

Most Popular

Pedersen

Pedersen

Rob and Melanie (Veik) Pedersen, of Waco, are the parents of a son, Trey Henry Pedersen, born at 10:47 on July 9, 2023 at York General Hospita…

Weaver

Weaver

Jordan Weaver and Amy Dishman, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Alaya Dawn Weaver, born at 12:45 a.m. on June 20, 2023 at York Genera…

Gill

Gill

FRIEND – Linda and Gary Gill will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary with an Open House on July 22 at the San Carlo Room in Friend,…

Pankoke

Pankoke

Mitch and Kelsey (Chapek) Pankoke, of Beaver Crossing, are the parents of a daughter, Millie Jo Pankoke, born at 9:19 a.m. on June 29, 2023 at…

Sikes

Sikes

Brady and Hannah (Sheldon) Sikes, of York, are the parents of a son, Carter Scott Sikes, born at 4:06 a.m. on June 30, 2023 at York General Ho…