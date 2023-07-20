MCCOOL JCT. — This fun loving couple have birthdays coming up! Dick Christian turns 90 on July 24 and Norma will be 87 on August 10. Send them cards to keep them laughing at: P.O. Box 35, McCool Jct., NE, 68401.
Christian | 90 & 87 years
Christian
