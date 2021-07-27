Catchpool Celebration of Life

YORK – A celebration of life for Stan Catchpool will be held on Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at the York Elks Club lower level.
Ryan and Amanda Hinds, of Seward, are the parents of a daughter, Mackenzie Lynn Min Jee Hinds, born at 2 p.m. on April 5, 2021 at Seward Hospi…
Spencer and Maryah (Calkins) Friesen, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Grace LaVonne Friesen, born at 7:48 p.m. on July 14, 2021 at Y…
Marcus and Michelle (Bik) Paulson, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Kinsley Jade Paulson, born at 7:18 a.m. on July 16, 2021 at York Ge…
Delayne and Lakin (Lynch) Bohac, of Seward, are the parents of a daughter, Lainey Lee Bohac, born at 9:09 on July 14, 2021 at York General Hos…
Michael and Pamela Harris, of Pleasant Valley, New York, are the parents of a daughter, Allison Amora Harris, born at 8:08 a.m. on June 20, 20…
Ron and Cheryl Luebbe of York will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2021, during an open house.
Tree and Jordeyn (Johnson) Burks, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Khyrie Selah Ann Burks, born at 3:29 p.m. on June 28, 2021 at York G…
Brian C. and Stephanie Bellows, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Indy Renee Bellows, born at 10:15 a.m. on June 10, 2021 at Bryan Me…
Ruth Harrison will be 101 years young this July 27. The family wishes to celebrate this special occasion with a card shower. Greetings may be …
Alex and Kaitlyn (Clift) Preslicka, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Oakley Clayton Preslicka, born at 8:26 a.m. on June 22, 2021 at Yor…
