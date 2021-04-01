What about Bob?: Cabin weekend, upcoming egg drop

Last weekend found us at Nebraska Country Hills Cabins at Bluff Haven just outside of Decatur along the Missouri River. It’s a beautiful, quiet little spot situated on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Valley with comfy, knotty pine-walled cabins. We agreed to go even though there was no TV (thankfully, a DVD player was provided, however!) and no real WIFI service to speak of, no oven or stove, but thankful that we had a crock pot, electric skillet and microwave to put to use. Lora (my former counterpart at the Norfolk and Beatrice CVBs) had the good sense to pack a portable grill because the fire pit/grill was mangled and flooded with rain from Friday’s day-long soaking.

We had a lot of good food, a few cocktails, participated in Lora’s test projects, played a new Monopoly card game and solved many of the world’s most pressing problems such as the global economy, the pandemic and saving the populations of the endangered black-footed ferret. We have the solutions, but I doubt that anyone will be asking for our input.