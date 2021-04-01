What about Bob?: Cabin weekend, upcoming egg drop

Last weekend found us at Nebraska Country Hills Cabins at Bluff Haven just outside of Decatur along the Missouri River. It’s a beautiful, quiet little spot situated on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Valley with comfy, knotty pine-walled cabins. We agreed to go even though there was no TV (thankfully, a DVD player was provided, however!) and no real WIFI service to speak of, no oven or stove, but thankful that we had a crock pot, electric skillet and microwave to put to use. Lora (my former counterpart at the Norfolk and Beatrice CVBs) had the good sense to pack a portable grill because the fire pit/grill was mangled and flooded with rain from Friday’s day-long soaking.
We had a lot of good food, a few cocktails, participated in Lora’s test projects, played a new Monopoly card game and solved many of the world’s most pressing problems such as the global economy, the pandemic and saving the populations of the endangered black-footed ferret. We have the solutions, but I doubt that anyone will be asking for our input.
Most interesting was the posted rules and regulations list regarding the disposal of “carcasses.” Cleaning of “carcasses” was to be performed at one location only. “Carcass” remains were to be carefully wrapped, bundled and disposed of at one very specific “carcass” disposal location only, at very strict times of the day. Cleaned “carcasses” were to be carefully packed away in containers that “other wildlife” could not get into. “Other wildlife” was not described. Also, “carcasses” were not described or identified. I would have felt a little more comfortable if they had just said “fish” instead of “carcass,” because what else could they possibly be referring to at that little Carcass Cleaning Cabin up the hill from Cabin #7 where we were playing cards enjoying our Bloody Marys?
Chicken Little will be certain that the sky is falling as over 10,000 Easter eggs will be earth-bound on this Saturday afternoon at Wessels Living History Farm, thanks to a helicopter from Apollo Med-Flight. Chicken Little, however, is more than safe as Wessels Living History Farm is playing host to this event along with primary co-sponsor J & R Heating and Air Conditioning to put on this great event. Vicki Northrop from Wessels and Nancy Davidson from J & R have spent the last month collecting donations of time, materials and resources to provide a safe, fun and exciting twist on the traditional egg hunt. There will be several other games, children’s activities, selfies with the Easter Bunny, music, face painting, raffles, bubbles, dancers from Kirby’s School of Dance, farm tours, prizes and pony rides available as well as food vendors. 1-4 p.m., with free admission and parking for this event.
For those interested in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program, they are being printed this week according to Micheal Collins with the Nebraska Tourism Commission. I spoke to him on Monday, and he assured me that he would make sure we received our copies. It’s all the more exciting as Goody Pop, just across the block east of us on Sixth Street, is one of the selected stops for this year. All of us are hoping for a return to as close to “normal” traffic as possible, once vaccines are in arms and mandates are lifted.
For your calendars:
April 3 . . . Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt~ Wessels Living History Farm 1:00-4:00 pm (Free admission)
April 18 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee)
April 20 . . . York Chamber and YCDC’s Lunch & Learn “The Total Experience”~Holthus Convention Center 12:00 pm (Call Hannah at 362-5531 for more information.)
April 23 . . . “2020” Business After Hours Salute to Educators~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm
April 24-25 . . . Mid-Plains Fiber Fair~ York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center (Free admission & parking)
April 24-25 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market~Holthus Convention Center ($5.00 admission fee at door, children under 12 free.)
May 2 . . . Annual Boy Scout Auction~York County Fairgrounds Cornerstone Ag Events Center 11:32 am
May 23 . . . “Local Voices of Pacifism” Exhibit Grand Opening~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 3:00 pm