Birth, Wright
Birth, Wright

March 27, 2021

Jocelyn Grace Wright

Jocelyn Grace Wright

Kyle and Sadie (Martin) Wright, of Benedict, are the parents of a daughter, Jocelyn Grace Wright, born at 4:47 a.m. on March 27, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.

Big sister Juliet, age 2, welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Steve Wright of Benedict and the late Joyce Wright and tim and Kyla Martin of Amherst. Great-grandparents are Winton Wright of Benedict and the late Maxine Wright, Dale and Vonnie Martin of Elm Creek and Phyllis Shubert of Elm Creek and the late Dean Shubert.

