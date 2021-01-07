Birth: Palik

Alex and Devyn (Johnson) Palik, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Andi Jane Palik, born at 7:03 p.m. on December 29, 2020 in Columbus. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Sawyer, age 9; Logan, age 6 and Charlie, age 3 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Robyn Coffey of McCool Jct., Kerry and Lisa Johnson of McCool Jct., Barbi Rasmussen of David City and the late John Palik. Great-grandparents are Charlene Peterson of York, Ted and Cindy Matousek of York, Alan and Chris Flory of Greenwood, Mo. and Jim and Linda Moranville of McCool Jct.