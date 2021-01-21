Birth, Miller
January 19, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shawn and Casondra Anderson, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Nicole Anderson, born at 2:30 p.m. on January 11, 2021 at York Gen…
- Updated
Tucker and Mikaela (White) Boss, of York, are the parents of a son, Brigham Case Boss, born at 12:45 p.m. on December 14, 2020 at Bryan East M…
Mark and Brooke (Pfeifer) Ramel, of Crete, are the parents of a son, Luke Thomas Ramel, born at 2:40 p.m. on November 29, 2020 at BryanLGH in …
Alex and Devyn (Johnson) Palik, of Stromsburg, are the parents of a daughter, Andi Jane Palik, born at 7:03 p.m. on December 29, 2020 in Colum…
Dustin and Brittney (Senff) Becker, of Osceola, are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Jean Becker, born at 5:23 a.m. on December 28, 2020 at Yo…
Chris Holtmeier and Megan Johnson, both of McCool Jct., are the parents of a son, Rowen Jack Holtmeier, born at 7:28 p.m. on January 4, 2021 a…
Pete and Nicole (Finke) Abernethy, of Boston, Mass., are the parents of a daughter, Elise Marie Abernethy, born at 9:52 p.m. on November 23, 2…
Devin Sikes and Danielle Pieper, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Ensley Marie Sikes, born at 2:28 p.m. on December 21, 2020 at Yo…
Antonio Duncan of Hastings and Destiny Burnett of Hordville are the parents of a son, Roman Amari-Dean Duncan, born at 8:46 p.m. on December 2…