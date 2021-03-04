 Skip to main content
Birth, McGowan

February 23, 2021

Aden Michael McGowan

Dylan and Courtney McGowan, of York, are the parents of a son, Aden Michael McGowan, born at 5:50 p.m. on February 23, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 5.6 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.

Big sister Emma, age 2 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Steve McGowan and Becky McGowan of York and Staci Naber and Jason Naber of York. Great-grandparents are Billie and Roger Peterson of York, John and Ann Copple of Lincoln, Don and Kathy Galaway of York, Linda Galaway of York and the late Lawrence and Mary Jo McGowan and Ward Naber.

