Birth, Kucera

Luis Gonzalez and Bibiana Rodriguez, of York, are the parents of a son, Leo Gonzalez, born at 7:40 a.m. on March 13, 2021 at York General Hosp…
Doug and Bree (Evans) Rethwisch, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Ruby Lorene Rethwisch, born at 2:43 p.m. on March 9, 2021 at York Gen…
Paul and Tierney (Davis) Clouse, of Missouri, are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Jo Clouse, born at 8:19 a.m. on February 2, 2021. She weig…
Zachary Hejtmanek and Angelina (White) Moellenberndt, of York, are the parents of a son, Enzo Joseph Hejtmanek, born at 3:13 p.m. on March 12,…
Keith and Katie Elliott, of Lincoln, are the parents of a son, Logan Matthew Elliott, born on January 19, 2021 at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln. H…
Shane and Fallon (Grady) Smith, of Benedict, are the parents of a son, Declan John Smith, born at 6:27 p.m. on March 12, 2021 at York General …
Dustin and Amanda Kubiaczyk, of Fairmont, are the parents of a daughter, Kimber Michelle Kubiaczyk, born at 2:54 p.m. on March 4, 2021at York …
Trenten and Sam (Kukuchka) Friesen, of Lushton, are the parents of a daughter, Cheyenne Josephine Friesen, born at 10:49 p.m. on February 23, …
Dylan and Courtney McGowan, of York, are the parents of a son, Aden Michael McGowan, born at 5:50 p.m. on February 23, 2021 at York General Ho…
Zach Zimmerman and Aryn (Wellman) Davis, both of York, are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Ann Zimmerman, born at 3:09 p.m. on February 24, …