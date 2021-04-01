 Skip to main content
Birth, Kucera
Birth, Kucera

March 25, 2021

Emberlee Alice Kucera

Emberlee Alice Kucera

Trent Kucera and Alexia Shade, both of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Emberlee Alice Kucera, born at 4:43 p.m. on March 25, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Sibling Payton Kucera welcomed her home.

