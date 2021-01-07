Birth: Holtmeier

Chris Holtmeier and Megan Johnson, both of McCool Jct., are the parents of a son, Rowen Jack Holtmeier, born at 7:28 p.m. on January 4, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 5 pounds 14.4 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Joe and Angie Johnson of York, Vanee Holtmeier of McCool Jct., and Paula Holtmeier of Hays Springs and the late Boyd Holtmeier. Great-grandparents are Allan and Karen Houtwed of York, the late Vic and Dorothy Johnson of York, the late Jack and Barbara Norquest of McCool Jct. and the late Lavern and Shirley Holtmeier of Rockville.