Birth, Hoebelheinrich
Birth, Hoebelheinrich

February 10, 2021

Nevaeh Oakland J Hoebelheinrich

Nevaeh Oakland J Hoebelheinrich

Jordyn Hoebelheinrich, of Fairmont, is the mother of a daughter, Nevaeh Oakland J Hoebelheinrich, born at 6:38 p.m. on February 10, 2021 at Bryan East in Lincoln. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Siblings include her big brother Oakland J, her guardian angel in heaven and Laine Joseph (LJ), age two.

Grandparents are Chad and Jen Hoebelheinrich of York. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Jackie Moore of York and Rosanne Hoebelheinrich of Crofton and the late Jim Hoebelheinrich.

