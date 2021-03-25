 Skip to main content
Birth, Gonzalez
March 13, 2021

Leo Gonzalez

Luis Gonzalez and Bibiana Rodriguez, of York, are the parents of a son, Leo Gonzalez, born at 7:40 a.m. on March 13, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 6 pounds 6.8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Sibling Matias Gonzalez welcomed him home.

