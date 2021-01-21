 Skip to main content
Birth, Fitzgerald
Birth, Fitzgerald

January 12, 2021

Camryn Renae Fitzgerald

Camryn Renae Fitzgerald

Cody Fitzgerald and Kristina Rowe, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Camryn Renae Fitzgerald, born at 10:20 a.m. on January 12, 2021 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 2.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

