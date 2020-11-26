 Skip to main content
Birth, Dennis
Birth, Dennis

October 22, 2020

Benjamin and Jennifer Dennis of Aurora are the parents of a daughter, Claire Margaret Dennis, born at 3:34 p.m., on October 22, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. She weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long. Grandparents are Steve and Judy Rothenberger of Kearney and Steve Dennis of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Don and Catherine Straka of Kearney and Ellen Dennis of Kearney. Sibling is four-year-old sister, Catherine.

