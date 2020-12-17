Birth, Clark

Corey and Brittni (Ellis) Clark are the parents of a son, Maddox Mark Clark, born at 11:36 p.m. on November 23, 2020 at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Big sister Reagan welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Mark and Holli Ellis of York, Judy Dickey Compton of Bellevue and Mark and Ronda Clark of York. Great-grandparents are Gloria Stett of York, Verleen Ellis of York, Norm and Eilene Dickey of York, Sherry Clark of York and Art and Helen Fliege of Lincoln.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!