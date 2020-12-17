 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth, Clark
0 comments

Birth, Clark

November 23, 2020

  • 0
Maddox Mark Clark

Maddox Mark Clark

Corey and Brittni (Ellis) Clark are the parents of a son, Maddox Mark Clark, born at 11:36 p.m. on November 23, 2020 at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Big sister Reagan welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Mark and Holli Ellis of York, Judy Dickey Compton of Bellevue and Mark and Ronda Clark of York. Great-grandparents are Gloria Stett of York, Verleen Ellis of York, Norm and Eilene Dickey of York, Sherry Clark of York and Art and Helen Fliege of Lincoln.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth, Leinen
Births

Birth, Leinen

Joseph and Alison (Veburg) Leinen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Harper Kay Leinen, born at 12:29 p.m. on November 21, 2020 at Hende…

Birth, Dennis
Births

Birth, Dennis

  • Updated

Benjamin and Jennifer Dennis of Aurora are the parents of a daughter, Claire Margaret Dennis, born at 3:34 p.m., on October 22, 2020, at the K…

Birth, Nienhueser
Births

Birth, Nienhueser

Josh and Erin Nienhueser, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Harper Jean Nienhueser, born at 3:52 p.m. on September 27, 2020 at Mary…

BIrth, Sikes
Births

BIrth, Sikes

Brady and Hannah (Sheldon) Sikes, of York, are the parents of a son, Marshall Tedd Sikes, born at 5:01 p.m. on November 18, 2020 at York Gener…

Birth, Morris
Births

Birth, Morris

Jeremy and Kimberly Morris, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Nicklyn Elizabeth Morris, born at 6:24 p.m., on November 13, 2020 at York …

Birth, Mooney
Births

Birth, Mooney

Thomas Mooney and Tessa Reed, both of Osceola, are the parents of a daughter, Logan Avery Mooney, born at 8:19 a.m. on November 1, 2020 at Bry…

Birth, McGowan
Births

Birth, McGowan

Cody and Kylie (Van Esch) McGowan, of York, are the parents of a son, Crew Hayes McGowan, born at 11:22 a.m. on November 14, 2020 at York Gene…

Birth, Houchin
Births

Birth, Houchin

Jesse and Melissa (Hafer) Houchin, of Bruning, are the parents of a daughter, Ella Sue Houchin, born at 10:06 p.m. on November 11, 2020 at Yor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News