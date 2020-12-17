Birth, Bruning

Dallas Bruning and Lorinda Ocken, both of York, are the parents of a son, Rhettly Michael-Roy Bruning, born at 2:21 p.m. on December 9, 2020 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 6.7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Kaden Heilbrun welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Mike and Mignon Ocken of York and Julie and Dennis Bruning of Edgar. Great-grandparents are Jalane Underwood of York, Donna Ocken of Waco and Dennis and Beverly Bruning of Hastings.
