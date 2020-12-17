 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth, Bruning
0 comments

Birth, Bruning

December 9, 2020

  • 0
Rhettly Michael-Roy Bruning

Rhettly Michael-Roy Bruning

Dallas Bruning and Lorinda Ocken, both of York, are the parents of a son, Rhettly Michael-Roy Bruning, born at 2:21 p.m. on December 9, 2020 at York General Hospital in York. He weighed 7 pounds 6.7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Big brother Kaden Heilbrun welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Mike and Mignon Ocken of York and Julie and Dennis Bruning of Edgar. Great-grandparents are Jalane Underwood of York, Donna Ocken of Waco and Dennis and Beverly Bruning of Hastings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth, Leinen
Births

Birth, Leinen

Joseph and Alison (Veburg) Leinen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Harper Kay Leinen, born at 12:29 p.m. on November 21, 2020 at Hende…

Birth, Dennis
Births

Birth, Dennis

  • Updated

Benjamin and Jennifer Dennis of Aurora are the parents of a daughter, Claire Margaret Dennis, born at 3:34 p.m., on October 22, 2020, at the K…

Birth, Nienhueser
Births

Birth, Nienhueser

Josh and Erin Nienhueser, of Henderson, are the parents of a daughter, Harper Jean Nienhueser, born at 3:52 p.m. on September 27, 2020 at Mary…

BIrth, Sikes
Births

BIrth, Sikes

Brady and Hannah (Sheldon) Sikes, of York, are the parents of a son, Marshall Tedd Sikes, born at 5:01 p.m. on November 18, 2020 at York Gener…

Birth, Morris
Births

Birth, Morris

Jeremy and Kimberly Morris, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Nicklyn Elizabeth Morris, born at 6:24 p.m., on November 13, 2020 at York …

Birth, Mooney
Births

Birth, Mooney

Thomas Mooney and Tessa Reed, both of Osceola, are the parents of a daughter, Logan Avery Mooney, born at 8:19 a.m. on November 1, 2020 at Bry…

Birth, McGowan
Births

Birth, McGowan

Cody and Kylie (Van Esch) McGowan, of York, are the parents of a son, Crew Hayes McGowan, born at 11:22 a.m. on November 14, 2020 at York Gene…

Birth, Houchin
Births

Birth, Houchin

Jesse and Melissa (Hafer) Houchin, of Bruning, are the parents of a daughter, Ella Sue Houchin, born at 10:06 p.m. on November 11, 2020 at Yor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News