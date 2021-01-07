Birth: Abernethy

Pete and Nicole (Finke) Abernethy, of Boston, Mass., are the parents of a daughter, Elise Marie Abernethy, born at 9:52 p.m. on November 23, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Mike and Annette Finke of York and Sam and Carolyn Abernethy of Stamford, Conn. Great-grandparents are Fauneil Finke of Ravenna and the late Alvin Finke and the late Rupert and Irene Stittle of Ravenna.