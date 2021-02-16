Birthday: Willits 90 Years Feb 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Melba Willits Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YORK – Melba Willits will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, February 19, 2021. Her family is requesting a card shower to help Melba celebrate this milestone. Greetings may be sent to her at: 419 N. Burlington Ave., York, NE, 68467. 0 comments Tags Melba Willits Birthday Greeting York Shower Milestone Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday, Apetz Feb 9, 2021 YORK – Wanda Apetz of York will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 14. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Gree…