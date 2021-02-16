 Skip to main content
Birthday: Willits
90 Years

YORK – Melba Willits will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, February 19, 2021. Her family is requesting a card shower to help Melba celebrate this milestone. Greetings may be sent to her at: 419 N. Burlington Ave., York, NE, 68467.

