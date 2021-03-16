 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Walkup
0 comments

Birthday: Walkup

90 Years

  • 0
Wendell Walkup

Wendell Walkup

YORK - Celebrating 90 years! Wendell Walkup will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 26. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ask that you join them in celebrating this milestone birthday with a card shower in Wendell's honor. Greetings may be sent to Wendell at: 1812 Road L, York, NE, 68467. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday, Renken
Birthdays

Birthday, Renken

YORK -- Betty Renken will be celebrating her 80th Birthday on March 19.  Her family is requesting a card shower from friends and family to hel…

Birthday, Strickler
Birthdays

Birthday, Strickler

PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Birthday Hazel! A card shower is requested for Hazel Strickler in honor of her 100th birthday in March. Please send greeti…

Birthday, Bolte
Birthdays

Birthday, Bolte

YORK -- Bud Bolte will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday, March 7, 2021. His family is requesting a card shower to help Bud celebrate…

Birthday, Medinger
Birthdays

Birthday, Medinger

YORK – Happy 95th birthday, Wilfred Medinger! From, Marietta, Michael, John and Janelle and Lori and Tim.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News