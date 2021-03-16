YORK - Celebrating 90 years! Wendell Walkup will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 26. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ask that you join them in celebrating this milestone birthday with a card shower in Wendell's honor. Greetings may be sent to Wendell at: 1812 Road L, York, NE, 68467.
Birthday: Walkup
90 Years
