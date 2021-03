PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Birthday Hazel! A card shower is requested for Hazel Strickler in honor of her 100th birthday in March. Please send greetings to her at: The Nebraska Masonic Home, c/o Hazel Strickler, 1300 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, NE, 68048.

Send with appreciation, thanks and love from her family for being the best golfer, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and cook.

We all still make her favorite dishes.