Birthday, Lind
Birthday, Lind

99 Years

Lind

Dama Lind

YORK -- Dama Lind will be celebrating her 99th Birthday on December 29, 2020. To help her celebrate cards and greetings can be sent to her at: 944 East 5th Street, York, NE, 68467.

