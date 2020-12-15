 Skip to main content
Birthday, Harre
80 Years

80 Years

YORK -- Frank Harre will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 25. He would be honored to receive cards from his many friends and business associates. Cards may be sent to 23 Eastridge Drive North in York.

Harre was born Dec. 25, 1940 in Exeter, the 14th of 15 children. He graduated in 1958 from Exeter High School and has lived in York since 1965. As a home builder and real estate broker and owner of Harre Construction, he built hundreds of custom and spec homes in York and the surrounding area.

